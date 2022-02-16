LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Booker Elementary School teacher Juliana Urtubey said she is optimist about the teaching profession, as the two-year COVID-19 pandemic anniversary nears.
“My first thought is about how powerful and how important teachers are. I think teachers have been incredibly responsive, adaptive and collaborative,” said Urtubey, who is the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.
When it comes to teaching through a pandemic, Urtubey explained something she’s always tried to follow.
“The reason that I became a teacher was always to be able to support students and their families. Never separating our students from our family. I would never have been able to make it though as a teacher without my students’ families,” she said.
The 2021 National Teacher of the Year said one of the things she found most powerful during the pandemic was informing her district about the needs of her students and their families. She specifically cited the logistics of families accessing food.
“When I would hear things from families about how they were doing it and it wasn’t working for them, I had direct contact with the head of food services in my district. And I would call her up and I would say, hey, this isn’t working. The parents need this. The families need this. And then within a couple days they would change and shift gears. And that really highlights for me the importance of teacher voice,” said Urtubey.
Urtubey mentioned “teacher voice” again when asked her advice for any teacher thinking about quitting due to COVID-19 challenges.
“What I would tell teachers right now who are thinking about quitting is, that I understand. I understand the heartache. I understand the challenges. I also understand that we do this work in community. So, try to find the folks in community that you can look at the challenges and share those challenges. Share the burden of those challenges. Talk to your administration. Let them know where you are. Ask them for the support that you need,” she said.
Urtubey said leaders in education should look at schools where teachers are not quitting and ask why. She believes those schools are the ones where principals and administrators are in classrooms supporting their staff and not just “laying down the law.”
FOX5 also asked Urtubey what she would say to someone who is thinking about entering the teaching profession during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think because of COVID, teaching is even more important. We have realized just how much students and children really need these communities,” she said.
Urtubey was optimistic about students making up ground after falling behind in school due to the pandemic.
“Are we maybe in some areas farther behind these academic milestones? Absolutely. Do we want all our students to learn all that? Absolutely. But I believe we’ll get there. I believe that children are exceptional, that children love to learn and teachers know what they’re doing,” she said.
