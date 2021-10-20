LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV opened a new facility specifically designed to help students with turning ideas that have commercial potential into real business models.
UNLV Incubator at Hughes Center opened on Sept. 29. Students and recent graduates were selected into two cohorts made of 12 students.
Dr. Robert Rippee, executive director of the UNLV Incubator and Black Fire Innovation, said the space helps students with the first step of building a business model.
Students can have an interest in any industry.
"Of the first group of students that were selected to come here I have a student in the sciences. She has a degree in biology and she's looking at food security," Dr. Rippee said.
The Incubator brings entrepreneurial culture, similar to Silicon Valley's startup culture Las to Vegas.
“So students can find an environment that will help them become a startup and experts are going to help them understand what that means, here are the hurdles you have to, here are some of the traps you have to avoid over here,” Dr. Rippee said.
Students have a mentor in the industry their idea is centered around.
Dr. Rippee said the most important aspect out of this Incubator is to diversity the economy. “Think of adding a technology component to that, or just a new sector that creates new jobs, new companies. You know that creates better opportunity and more diverse opportunity which helps makes us more resilient to economic downturns."
Only four weeks in, Dr. Rippee said he is excited to see the kind of ideas that will be developed.
“So the goal is to launch businesses, to launch them into the economy to launch startups out to take their product to market to take their company public, to employ more people, to be a success," Dr. Rippee.
Prior to his time at UNLV, Dr. Rippee worked in the hospitality industry for over 12 years.
“One of the things that I bring from my background in hospitality gaming is an understanding of where there may be problems to solve. Great innovation happens because you solve a problem. Not just because you come up with a great technology," Dr. Rippee said.
Otis Henderson, a senior, said he was inspired to get into hospitality after years he spent in the military.
“Stayed at a lot of hotels and I got to see the good and the bad, both in the United States and worldwide and it really interests me how the hotels function," Henderson said.
Henderson is from San Jose and said he hopes to be a part of bringing startup culture to Las Vegas. "There’s not an innovation on the scale of the Bay Area and me being from the Bay Area – I’d like to bring that to Las Vegas."
