LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mother Kinnsi Sigler said her family has worked hard to learn virtually with her 8-year-old David who has a hard time hearing.
His mother said he can’t hear speech without his hearing aids and he must sit very close to a computer screen to hear his teacher, as well as trying to read her lips and body language, important for those with hearing problems.
She said he will sit close to the computer five hours a day.
“Halfway through the day, not even at the end of the day, his eyes are red and they’re tired. He calls it motion sickness,” said Sigler.
She says he is not as motivated about distance learning, and said he’s felt anxiety like many other kids.
“He will sit in his desk and when he's experiencing that anxiety, he'll do things like take the scissors and start to cut the sides of his hair. He cut a hole in his pants. Not normal behavior for my son," said Sigler. “We are doing absolutely everything we can on our end. Our school, our principal, the teacher, they are all so amazing. And even with all of our best efforts this school year, we are all about putting in the effort, we don’t give up when things are hard, even with our best efforts it’s falling short."
Sigler is part of a new Facebook group that is trying to pressure the Clark County School District to bring all kids back to in-person learning by this fall. Members of the group, "All Kids Back by August-CCSD," have criticized the district, saying it does not have a plan to do that by August.
"I would tell [CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara] that if you fail to plan you plan to fail. Maybe this past year we'll cut the school a little bit of slack because of unprecedented times. I can't consider this unprecedented anymore. Other school districts around the country are going back in-person and they're having success," said Sigler.
FOX5 reached out late Tuesday to CCSD for a response from the superintendent and didn’t hear back. CCSD did however respond to Sigler’s concerns.
Spokesperson Mauricio Marin referred FOX5 to a statement from last week when he said the district is working to transition higher grade levels to a hybrid model of learning, but no timeline for the transition has yet been set.
One person who recently posted on the group’s Facebook page said while she understands the support to bring kids back to school, she wanted to know if the group was advocating for additional safeguards or protection for teachers or students when they return.
