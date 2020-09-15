LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has thousands less students during the start of the fall semester, and parents across the district have concerns about the impact on class sizes and programs.
The official “Count Day” number for the 2020-2021 school year is 307,210. The “Count Day” for the 2019-2020 school year was 317,893, showing a drop of more than 10,600 students.
The district anticipated 316,585 students for the school year.
Each student brings in roughly $6,100 in funding to CCSD.
CCSD said depending on enrollment at each school, cuts could be made:
This week principals will be provided with updated strategic budget allocations based on a number of factors including enrollment. Principals will then meet with their individual School Organizational Team (SOT) to review their school budget and will be submitted for approval in the last week of September.
As a regular part of our budget process, schools determine what staffing adjustments they need to make as a result of their enrollment data after count day. This could be an increase or decrease of staffing. If they need less staff, they "surplus" the teacher or support professional.
In alignment with our Negotiated Agreements and Nevada state law, the teacher or support professional then selects from available positions within the District that they are eligible to perform based on seniority, licensure, skill, etc.
“There’s funding tied to that count number. How it impacts my child in the classroom? Frequently it means larger class sizes,” said Rebecca Dirks Garcia, the head of Nevada Parent Teacher Association. “You may see changes in your classroom, and also changes with your teacher,” she said.
According to some numbers coming in, schools in more affluent areas saw a drop in enrollment, according to Dirks Garcia, showing that parents could afford the option of private school, home school or otherwise.
Teachers that may be cut from certain schools will be “surplused out,” and reallocated to different parts of the district, the Clark County Education Association tells FOX5. Hundreds of positions are vacant across the district.
Carryover funding of $140 million will help some schools keep the same staffing levels, according to CCEA President Marie Neisess.
“My concern is always the funding. How will that impact us, if the students come back into the building? If they come back, we no longer have that funding,” Neisess said.
Parents who are concerned about enrollment can attend their SOT meetings. They are posted online. Parents can speak publicly about concerns to specific programs or teachers.
