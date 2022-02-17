LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Friday morning, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting to address school safety. Three of the trustees requested the meeting citing a recent uptick in campus violence.
On Feb. 10, several students pleaded for action from the district at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting sharing stories of bullying and violence in their schools, from high schoolers all the way to elementary school kids.
A mom of a second grade student said her daughter was stabbed in class on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
“Nobody called 911, nobody called me when she was stabbed. It was like fate. I went in to pick them up early and she was in the middle of the office bleeding from her leg,” said Ashley Braverman.
Braverman said the stabbing happened in her daughter’s second grade classroom at Mark Fine Elementary. Another student jabbed a wood pencil into her thigh and the lead broke off inside.
Braverman said her 8-year-old daughter has been the classmate's target all school year.
“Within the first week of school, she was coming home and letting my husband and I know that there was a boy picking on her in class,” Braverman said.
“As the year continued, the bullying progressed into emotional abuse and then physical assaults where she would come home with scratches on her arms, marks on her face,” Braverman said.
Braverman said she never got reports from the school on what had happened to her daughter.
“My husband and I, every time it happened, we would make a report. We would either call the school or we would go in and talk to the front office or speak to the teacher and they would assure us that something would be done, that they would take care of it,” Braverman said.
Braverman believes the stabbing could easily have been prevented.
“They have done nothing; nothing has been done... She is supposed to be protected,” Braverman said.
The school told her the aggressor has been moved to another class, still her daughter is nervous about seeing him on the playground.
“They gave me a student safety plan which at this point means nothing to me because her safety has already been jeopardized,” Braverman said.
Braverman believes moving the bully to another classroom is putting a band-aid on the problem and worries he will find a new target that won’t seek help from their parents.
“I wonder how many other parents aren’t getting information on their children, how many other parents don’t know that their kid is being hurt or bullied or targeted?,” Braverman said.
CCSD issued a statement regarding the alleged incident:
CCSD investigates every reported case of bullying and takes appropriate action. We are unable to discuss individual student disciplinary matters due to privacy laws. However, in general, students can face administrative disciplinary action at school or be referred to law enforcement for possible criminal prosecution depending on the severity of the matter.
Friday’s special board meeting starts at 8 a.m.. FOX5 will have live coverage on air tomorrow morning.
