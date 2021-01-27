LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kindergarten through fifth grade students at Pinecrest Academy have been back in the classroom since October.
The principal of their Cadence campus, Jessica Leneave, said there have been very few cases of the coronavirus across the school's five campuses.
"We know that it's controversial. We know that some families will not agree with in person instruction," Leneave said. "We also know that it's okay for them to not agree with it because they don't have to do that."
Starting Feb. 1, sixth through twelfth grade students will also have the opportunity to learn in person.
"Their mental health is at the core of the decisions of why we have decided to open our doors," Leneave said. "If we can get even half of our students in the door right now, that's half of our students that we can assess in person what their needs are."
Spanish teacher Rebecca Delaria said she's seen the effect the pandemic has had on her students.
"Some of them are returning students for me definitely a change in personality, not always as enthused," Delaria said. "It's taking a little more effort on my part to keep the engaged."
She said she's more than ready to welcome them back.
"I'm excited for them and I'm excited for myself to see them again," Delaria said. "I think that it's going to give us that push of hope that we are going to get through this."
Leneave said there will be many social workers and counselors on hand to help students navigate their way through their new normal.
"There's nothing like the ability to connect with a student in person and really ensure that they're okay," Leneave said. "You can do that more powerfully than you can in a virtual world."
The school is currently taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year. If you'd like to apply, visit pinecrestnv.org.
