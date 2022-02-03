LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada nonprofit received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Thursday.
Communities in Schools (CIS) Nevada announced Scott's $5 million donation as the largest one-time donation in the organization's history. CIS Nevada is one of 40 affiliates of the 110 in the CIS network to receive funding. In total, Scott donated $133.5 million to CIS organizations.
“We are beyond grateful to be named a recipient of this generous gift from MacKenzie Scott,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director of CIS Nevada. “Through our evidence-based approach to ensuring kids stay in school, led by the work of our caring and trusted site coordinators on school campuses, we are mobilizing our state’s resources to surround students with a community of support. Through their thorough research, Ms. Scott and her team were inspired to invest having seen our proven success serving students across the country along with our ability and emphasis of creating educational and racial equity. It’s not only a great day for Communities In Schools. It’s a great day for every Nevadan who cares about our children’s success, and for the thousands of students and families we serve statewide.”
CIS Nevada currently operates in 81 high-needs schools across Nevada, placing full-time site coordinators in each school to serve students considered at high risk for dropout. CIS Nevada said its needs were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CIS Nevada said the donation will help toward the organization's goal of having a coordinator in every Title I school in Nevada.
The graduation rate for CIS-managed schools in Nevada in 2020-21 was 92%, 13 points higher that the Nevada statewide graduation rate for students on free or reduced lunch, according to statistics from the Nevada Department of Education.
(1) comment
Probably to fund "trans" induction classes and racism training to hate White people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.