Links seen on FOX5 News

TRACKING COVID-19 IN NEVADA:
- Southern Nevada Health District (local data)
- Department of Health and Human Services (state data)
- FOX5 Vegas ongoing coverage of COVID-19
- Coronavirus FAQs: Answers to Nevada's questions and concerns
SCHOOL WATCH RESOURCES:
- CCSD technical support
- Connecting Kids NV: Resources for distance learning
- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
- Back to School Shot Clinic
- Nevada COVID-19 task force, Elaine Wynn Foundation look to close tech gap with students
- Clark County to open 13 facilities to provide access to distance learning
- City of Las Vegas offering Vegas Strong Academy for fall semester distance learning
- North Las Vegas announces 3 programs to help students in fall semester
- City of Henderson offering Battle Born day camps for distance learning
- Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club reopening plans, procedures
NEWS LINKS ON FOX5:
- All In Aviation for National Aviation Day
- City of Las Vegas Mobile Pre-K now accepting applications
- City of Las Vegas also looking to hire a Mobile Pre-K Teacher
- UNLV guidance on 2020 reopening plan
- NV Connect Kids
- Alesia Education online tutoring
- Email CCSD ahead of Aug. 5 work session
- FEAT of Southern Nevada Auction
- Health in Her Hue
- Delivering with Dignity Driver Sign-Up
- Nevada Gaming Control Board complaints against casinos
- Vitalant blood drives
- Southeast Career Center
- Nevada PTA Learning Resources
- Nevada Help Group
- Justice For Jorge Gomez
- Las Vegas Little Theater
- Nevada CARES Housing Assistance
- Contact Tracer jobs
- CONTEST - Vote for "Best Looking State Police Cruiser"
- BOXABL homes
- Nevada Digital Learning resources
- Serving Our Kids Foundation
- LVMPD fingerprinting bureau hours
- Proposed CCSD Reopening Schools plan
- Harrison House GoFundMe
- Soul City WiFi for Historic Westside
- Clark County small business grant application
- Trapeze Las Vegas' socially distanced circus
- NEVADA PRIMARY RESULTS: Clark County
- NEVADA PRIMARY RESULTS: Statewide
- Smith Center Road to Reopening Fund
- Touro University Launches MedReady Website/Tutoring
- Nevada Dems convention
- Nevada Blind Children
- Nevada Hand
- Lake Las Vegas water sports
- Free tennis lessons
- Lehman Caves Visitor Center Area Fuels Management Project open for public review
- Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
- Red Cross Lifeguard Blended Learning
- Viero Wedding Dresses
- Remember the Babies Foundation
- YMCA SUMMER HIRING
- Cure 4 the Kids
- Nevadans Count Census Day campaign
- Where does the money from the Nevada marijuana tax go?
- 2020 Nevada Census
JOBS/UNEMPLOYMENT
- Assistance for Small Businesses
- Q&A: Your Nevada unemployment questions answered
- How to file for unemployment in Nevada
- Paid sick leave information (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- Video tutorials on how to file for unemployment in Nevada
- Who's hiring in Las Vegas?
WHERE TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19
- 10 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Nevada, with 5 in Las Vegas area
- CVS Pharmacies to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 3 Las Vegas Valley locations
- Fiesta Henderson to host appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Las Vegas gaming groups partner with UMC for COVID-19 testing for employees before returning to work
- Orleans hotel-casino COVID-19 test site to move to UNLV; will offer walk-up testing
- Sam's Town to offer drive-thru, walk-up COVID-19 testing without an appointment
- Second North Las Vegas Walmart to open drive-thru COVID-19 test site
- Suncoast to host drive-through, walk-up COVID-19 testing
- UMC in Las Vegas says it's Nevada's first hospital to test all admitted patients for COVID-19
COUNSELING SERVICES
Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers Available to Assist via Telehealth Services
Carson City Community Counseling Center
- Phone and Crisis Line: 775-882-3945
- https://www.cccofcarsoncity.org
Quest
- Phone and Crisis Line: 775-786-6880
- Reno
- Completing assessments/telehealth
- https://questreno.com/
First Med/Building Hope
- Phone and Crisis Line: 702-731-0909
- Las Vegas
- Telehealth and in-person services
- https://fmhwc.org/
Bridge Counseling Associates
- Phone and Crisis Line: 702-474-6450
- Las Vegas
- https://bridgecounseling.org/
Rural Nevada Counseling
- Phone: 775-463-6597
- Crisis Phone: 775-431-0211
- http://www.ruralnevadacounseling.org/
New Frontier
- Phone: 1-800-232-6382
- Crisis Services for Adults: 775-427-9198
- Crisis Services for Youth: 775-600-3420
- http://www.newfrontiernv.us/
Vitality Unlimited
- Phone: 800-242-8327
- Crisis Line: 775-777-8744
- Elko: 775-738-8004
- Carson City: 775-461-0999
- http://www.vitalityunlimited.org/
VOLUNTEER WORK/DONATIONS
- Southern Smoke Foundation
- First Responder Source: Donations for personal protective equipment
- Pledge It: Three Square Food Bank
- Donate to the Public Education Foundation to help supply Chromebooks for distance learning to 120,000 students.
- To learn more about CASA volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.nvcasa.org/get-involved
- Donate to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund
- Donate through Clark County
- CALL: 702-455-0006
- EMAIL: esf6.donations@clarkcountymacc.com
COVID-19 NEED-TO-KNOW
- NV Health Response Dashboard for latest COVID-19 updates
- FBI fraud reporting
- Information on COVID-19 testing in Nevada
- Expert: How 'flattening the curve' of coronavirus spread works
- "I'm sick. What do I do?": Southern Nevada Health District
HOW TO GET FOOD
- Meals on Wheels
- Three Square Food Bank starts emergency food distribution
- Shopping Angels for those unable to shop themselves
- Where CCSD students can get meals while schools are closed
- Clark County, community partners deliver meals
- RTC, Three Square partner to deliver food to Las Vegas seniors
- Delivering with Dignity
OTHER
- Vegas Strong Academies Registration
- City of Henderson Battle Born Kids Childcare
- In This Together Southern Nevada
- Discovery Children's Museum At-Home Discoveries
- Donate blood through American Red Cross
- Donate to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
- How to adopt through Animal Foundation during pandemic
- Project REAL's “Play By the Rules” packets
- Las Vegas-Clark County Library District eCard
- Nevada Attorney General's office warns COVID-19 scams
- Information for UNLV students who live on campus
- RTC reduces bus service around Las Vegas Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.