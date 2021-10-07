LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students at Liberty High School organized a campus project that provides necessary hygiene products for classmates.
Liberty High School's student council provided several bins full of hygiene products inside several campus bathrooms.
Student council advisor Ashelee VanEss said the project was meant to show students respect for "Respect Week."
"I think more than anything that students need to feel safe, they need to feel welcome, and they need to not be embarrassed of what's going on with them. If we can tell them as a school, 'We've got your back,' I think that helps them in so many ways," Mrs. VannEss said.
School bathrooms feature products like tampons, deodorant and sanitation wipes for students.
Student council worked during a staff development day to make the bins happen. Three first-year members and their mothers lead the project.
"It can be very nerve-racking thinking, 'Oh, I forgot to put on deodorant, I forgot to brush my teeth.' So it's just nice to have mints, deodorant, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, tissues, everything. Just to know that you have a place where you're welcome especially at school," freshman Mia Beake said.
After the hygiene bins were made the available, students and teachers reacted to the project with positivity.
The bathroom bins are refilled as often as possible, and money raised by student council helps support the project.
