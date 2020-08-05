LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's an overwhelming concern for parents and teachers when it comes to figuring out Canvas, the new platform that will be used in Clark County School District schools for the upcoming semester.
One Las Vegas Valley teacher has been making tutorials to help ease the process.
Fertitta Middle School science teacher Lauren Burlison started out with a Facebook post before making videos and posting them on Instagram. Now she uses YouTube to share her tutorials, which she said are a lot shorter than other tutorials on the platform.
"My goal was to break it down and show teachers step by step and a lot of them find that breaking it down and showing the simpler steps is making it a lot easier for them to understand," Burlison said.
Burlison said she has used canvas in her classroom for the past few years and she's mostly self-taught on the platform.
You can find Burlison's Canvas tutorials on YouTube.
