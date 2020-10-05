LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Distance learning is taking a toll on educators’ mental health and now some Clark County School District teachers are creating groups where they can vent their concerns.
Teachers typically discuss their concerns over the phone, in Zoom meetings or in person.
“A lot of teachers are reminding teachers to take care of themselves, do self care, got for a walk, get away from the computer,” said teacher Ryan Fromoltz.
Teachers said additional responsibilities from distance learning and an increased workload from the district is causing some teachers to form bad habits.
Alexis Salt said one of her colleagues is literally tearing out her hair.
“The way she copes is, she wraps her fingers around her hair and then pulls it. That’s a high-stress behavior we see in kids sometimes,” said Salt.
The group sessions are helping slightly, but teachers said no one in their group or circle of supporters is a licensed therapist.
“We’re trying to triage it the best we can in-house,” said Salt.
District representatives said the Employee Assistance Program is a resource provided by the district to help teachers and others who are struggling with their mental health.
EAP offers five sessions with master level counselors, 24-hour emergency assistance and no out-of-pocket costs.
The district sent an email to teachers informing them of the program in March but teachers said it was not promoted the way it should have been.
Some teachers said they only learned of the program after FOX5 brought it to their attention.
