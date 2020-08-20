LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When it comes to distance learning, we’ve heard from lawmakers, school officials, teachers and parents. But what about the students? How do they feel about the upcoming school year and the dramatic changes to their education?
From Kindergarten to high school, students from the valley shared their thoughts and concerns about learning from home and how COVID-19 has impacted their young lives.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Six-year-old Messiah is days away from starting the first grade. Five-year-old Sadie was excited about starting Kindergarten until the pandemic hit. Instead of meeting their new teacher and classmates, come Aug. 24 the little scholars will instead start the academic school year at home, in front their computers.
While they don’t like the idea of distance learning, they understand why they have to do it. “Because there’s a coronavirus,” said Sadie. “Because it makes it you sick.”
Messiah said he’s sad and mad because he can’t see his friends and play with them. Sadie is nervous and doesn’t know what to expect. Nonetheless, both are ready to learn something new. Messiah will be focusing on reading while Sadie is excited to learn about science.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
7th-graders Thomas and Max are dealing with virtual learning a little better than Messiah and Sadie are. In fact, Max thinks distance learning isn’t a bad idea and that it’s the better option to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Thomas, on the other hand, would rather be in a classroom. “I think it would be better to learn at school because then you would have the teachers right next to you helping you throughout the day.”
However, he like Max, is optimistic about the unprecedented school year that’s ahead. Both boys said they don’t anticipate having any issues learning virtually and understand that limiting social interaction is an important part of keeping themselves, their families and others safe. “Do your hardest at school even though it’s going to be different this year, said Thomas. “Wear a mask.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Football games, homecoming and winter formal are just some of the experiences Stephen and Tajon will be missing out on this year.
Stephen is days away from starting his freshman and those are all events he was looking forward to.
Sophomore Tajon will miss sports. While he’ll have to wait until next year to back on the court, his coach urges him to workout alone and shoot baskets by himself.
Other than missing out on the memorable experiences that make high school some of the best years of a person’s life, the teens are handling distance learning pretty well.
“I think some adults are freaking out because they’re not used to and adapted to technology,” said Tajon. “I hear some say they’ve never had technology during school but us kids we always use it.”
“I think it’s just because adults have come to realize that they have more stress in their lives and that they don’t want their kids to have as much stress,” said Stephen. “They’re just trying to look out for their kids and just creating more stress in the process.”
It seems that kids are smarter than we think and more resilient than they seem. It even seems like most of them are handling the changes better than their parents. It’s unclear what the 2020-2021 school year will bring but FOX5 will be on school watch, doing whatever we can to ensure of the success of the valley’s future leaders.
