LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak was at Robison Middle School on Wednesday to talk about school funding.
New legislation puts money from existing taxes dollars, including mining companies, toward improvements for public schools around the state.
Sisolak said some of that money will go toward upgrading classrooms and evening the playing field for schools.
"I can tell you, when you tour, and I don't want to get into specific neighborhoods, but when you tour some of them and they're all new shiny schools then you get here and you see, despite the fact that it has been kept up incredibly well, I mean, they do a lot, but you can only do so much with paint and carpet. After that, you get to the point you need to invest in the infrastructure of the school and that's where we're at," he said.
The new round of improvements are scheduled to begin in the fall.
