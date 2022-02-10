LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas elementary school has a brand new vending machine, and it's not spitting out Funyuns and Red Bulls. It's for books!
Students at William Snyder Elementary School don't put money in the machine. They're given special tokens, they plop it in, and they get a book.
Teachers said the kids love it.
"So many of our kids don't have any books at home of their own, so to be able to have a book, but also choose a book, is huge," 2nd grade teacher Marissa Sarandos said.
Students heard the vending machine was coming and were bubbling with anticipation until it was installed. Teachers said they got a lot of help from parents who donated books and they have enough books for a few months.
