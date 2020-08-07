LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Valley parents have a lot of questions when it comes to the upcoming school year.
A popular local Facebook group is helping them find answers.
The ‘CCSD Parents’ Facebook group is an online community for parents, by parents.
“It’s just three moms, myself and two others, that run it but we really try hard to ensure that the information is accurate and that it’s really a community that’s focused on solutions,” said Rebecca Garcia.
Garcia is one of three local moms who spends countless hours moderating the social media group.
With nearly 11,000 members, the ‘CCSD Parents’ page has become a valuable resource for valley parents and teachers.
“We have so many parents and teachers kind of just sharing those ideas that they’ve sort of figured out,” said Garcia. “Then you go ‘oh why didn’t I think of that?’”
The group even hosts Q&A Facebook Live sessions with Clark County School District officials like Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, as well educators and other learning specialists.
They even offering virtual tutorials to teach parents how to navigate CCSD’s online learning platform.
“What keeps us going is how many parents and teachers reach out to us and say ‘thank you’”, said Garcia. “We see that its valuable, so that’s what keeps us going.”
Become a member by clicking here.
