LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County Schools teacher is rallying the local community to give desks to students in need.
Middle school teacher Mark Kromer came up with the "A Space to Learn" program after seeing numerous students in virtual classrooms studying on floors or mattresses.
"It's not that they're there, because it's a comfortable place to be. Sometimes, that's the only place to be," Kromer said.
Some families cannot afford desks or basic supplies. Others have struggled during the pandemic.
"A lot of students are finding themselves moving around more frequently as parents are struggling to find consistent employment," Kromer said.
His efforts have raised more than $8,000 on the GoFundMe page, enough for 100 desks and chairs. Other community members are donating desks or manpower to deliver the desks to families or assemble them.
For more information on helping in the effort, or if your family could use support, click here for more information.
