LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As families around the Las Vegas Valley get ready for their children to return to school, some students will be attending new schools, as families chose to transfer their students from public to private and charter schools.
Preston Grinstead is a parent who chose to move his son, Noah, from a Clark County School District elementary school to a private school. He said Noah will also repeat the second grade, a choice he made.
He said the past year was a struggle for Noah, who started distance learning as a first grader in March 2020, and attended second grade in the 2020-21 school year, mostly online.
"They're expecting him to know how to Dropbox files," Grinstead said, "Respond to emails and upload documents. The kids could barely read."
Grinstead said he feels more comfortable having him in an-person learning environment with a smaller student-to-teacher ratio than some district schools. He said if there were any year to transfer schools, this is the year to do it, and parents should not hesitate if they think about about switching from a public to a private school.
"If you're thinking about it, at least inquire about it," Grinstead said. "Take the tour, get on the wait list."
CCSD said a student's teacher and principal must meet with parents and have a joint agreement to hold a student back if they choose to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.