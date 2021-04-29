LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas area charter schools are in need of substitute teachers.
Brooke Reeves is the CEO of Troop Educators, a company that works to get substitute teachers into Nevada charter schools. Reeves said they're looking to fill thousands of positions as students go back to the classroom.
"Our job is critical in being able to help students go back to school and continue to learn when these teachers need to be at home for any reason," Reeves said. "Hopefully we're getting past that and we just need people who are passionate about helping and serving our community to be back in the classroom and help these kids learn."
If you're interested in teaching, you must have 60 college credits in any field and pass a background check. Contact Troop Educators to help with the entire application process.
