Las Vegas Academy is first Nevada high school to put on sensory-friendly performance

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Academy of the Arts will be the first high school in Nevada to put on a sensory-friendly performance.
The show is called "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime" and it will be tailored to audiences with autism and other sensory sensitivities.
“The story follows a young boy named Christopher who, it never explicitly says in the book or in the play that he is on the spectrum, however it is very heavily implied," said theater instructor Kelly Hawes, “and we wanna open it up to the community by offering not only a regular performance, but also a sensory-friendly performance as well.”
“It’s history in the making ... it’s literally amazing, there’s no other words for it. I think it’s beautiful,” said student Carson Wysocki.
FOX5 photojournalist Chase Duckworth got a look at rehearsals.
The sensory-friendly performance will be on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.