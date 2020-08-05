LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With many students learning from home this fall, we all need to channel our inner gym teachers to keep kids active while staying home.
We solicited the help of our own gym teacher, Tandi Clarkson. We're putting Tandi to the test: can she take on a gaggle of kids and get them moving and grooving?
The challenge for parents: ice cream, potato chips, TV, video games...all of that is fun. Exercise isn't.
"What are we, 6 months into this?" Clarkson said. "'Okay, we quit, do what you want!' We have to stay on them, have to get 60 minutes of activity a day."
Clarkson is an instructor at Life Time. This group of kids could be her toughest class yet.
"Write on whiteboard: time for activity," Clarkson said. "Not time for snacks or play the millionth round of Mario Kart.
"Keeping immune system and health up is number one," Clarkson said.
Bottom line: make exercise fun. Get the kids to exercise without them even realizing they're exercising. It will make them healthier and better students.
