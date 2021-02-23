LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hiring event was held at Aloha Shores Park for those interested in becoming a crossing guard before hybrid learning begins March 1 in Clark County.
“Once they complete the application, then they move on to the fingerprinting and the criminal background check,” said Kimberly Brooks, operations manager for All City Management Services.
AGILITY & BALANCE TEST
Applicants will need to pay between $10-15 dollars for fingerprinting and $27 dollars for a criminal background check. An agility and balance test is also required.
"They will have to hold a sign up for a length of time and walk at a rate of 4 feet per second," Brooks said.
Applicants that pass the agility test move on to training.
“We provide them with our training checklist. We demonstrate and then we ask them to demonstrate,” Brooks said.
The job pays $15 dollars per hour. Crossing guards work for one hour in the morning when students head to school and one hour in the afternoon when they get out.
200 crossing guards are currently needed.
HOW TO APPLY
If you're interested in becoming a crossing guard, call All City Management Services at 702-675-3135 or send an email to lasvegasjobs@thecrossinggaurdcompany.com.
MORE INFO: acmssafety.com
