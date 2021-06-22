MGM Grand Exterior

(Shannon Keene - 501 Studios via MGM Resorts International)

 Shannon Keene - 501 Studios

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced MGM Resorts International is hosting a special hiring event for CCSD students and new graduates, with a big bonus for some hires.

CCSD posted a flyer on Twitter announcing the hiring event. The flyer says there's a $300 sign-on bonus for lifeguards after they work a minimum of 272 hours between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

MGM Resorts International is also looking for Midway Game Operators.

It's happening tomorrow at the MGM Resorts Career Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested are asked to apply in advance:

Lifeguard applications

Midway Game Operator applications

