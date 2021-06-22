LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced MGM Resorts International is hosting a special hiring event for CCSD students and new graduates, with a big bonus for some hires.
CCSD posted a flyer on Twitter announcing the hiring event. The flyer says there's a $300 sign-on bonus for lifeguards after they work a minimum of 272 hours between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021.
.@MGMResortsIntl is having a special hiring event for CCSD high school students and new graduates on June 23. See more info below! Lifeguard:https://t.co/yPVEoMJZizMidway Games Operator:https://t.co/BsOFCYlN72 pic.twitter.com/cljfHExRLt— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) June 22, 2021
MGM Resorts International is also looking for Midway Game Operators.
It's happening tomorrow at the MGM Resorts Career Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested are asked to apply in advance:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.