LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While high school students are distance learning, some are squeezing in jobs, too.
Sometimes they're even working during school hours. Many of those students are working to help support their family, and others are trying to make enough to help pay for college.
"I really have to help pay for college now, because without sports it’s really hard to get scholarships now," Cimarron Memorial High School senior Tristen Wheaton said.
After a successful junior season in football and wrestling, Wheaton had high hopes for a sports scholarship. However, that became much more difficult for Tristen and other student athletes once senior season was canceled.
"Colleges were talking to my coaches, and then it kind of disappeared [for a while]," Wheaton said.
Wheaton picked up a job at In-N-Out to try saving for his first year of college. He’s working between 20 to 30 hours a week. Balancing work with virtual learning, that includes several AP classes, has been challenging. Wheaton said that means he even misses some classes on occasion.
"Or there's times where I've had to turn on my phone at work to try to message my teachers to apologize, because I'm missing. It shouldn't be like that, but I'm trying to balance it out," he said.
With no high school sports, he's now joined another outside football organization with the hopes more college coaches will take notice, but that comes with a cost too.
"And maybe have some additional scouts come see him play, but that also costs money because normally helmets, pads all those things are paid for by the school. So now this costs money, because it's basically like playing a club sport," Tristen’s mother Tracie Ann Wheaton said.
Wheaton has received a scholarship from a school in Wisconsin and is still waiting on UNR and UNLV.
