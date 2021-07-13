LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local marching band is getting ready for a prestigious, nationwide competition.
The Pinecrest Academy Cadence Marching Band will attend the Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana. Band director Mac Purdy said attending this competition is a goal set when the school opened five years ago, and said the kids are excited for the opportunity.
If you would like to help the students, you can donate to the school directly, or give via Venmo @CBB2020.
