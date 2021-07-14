LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is working to fill several childcare positions within its Safekey Program.
The program offers before and after school care at all CCSD schools in Henderson. Open jobs range from recreation assistant to site manager.
Positions are open for both mornings and afternoons, and depending on the job, applicants can be as young as 16. The level of required experience varies from job to job.
Anyone who is interested can apply online.
