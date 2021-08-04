LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the school year inches closer, parents may be looking for ways to get their child caught up.
The Henderson Equality Center is hosting free tutoring sessions throughout the school year, for a wide range of topics.
Executive director Chris Davin said parents should look for signs like kids saying they don't have any homework or kids having a lot of missing assignments. This could indicate they need a little extra help.
The sessions take place at 1490 W Sunset Rd Suite 120 every Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Starting September 7, they will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
