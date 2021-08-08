LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students are returning to school in person on Monday after a year and a half without normalcy.
Masks will be required for all staff and students, but many have been asking about social distancing or classroom ventilation.
When it comes to social distancing, state officials aren't making any promises. In the governor's directive Wednesday, The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services wrote, "In order to accomplish full in-person learning, limited social distancing measures will be in place, as compared to the 2020-21 school year."
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said they'd be doing social distancing "to the best extent possible."
With the emergence of the delta variant, what are the risks? A public health expert weighed in.
"In a classroom full of masked, mostly vaccinated children, risk is very low," said Dr. Christina Madison, public health specialist and Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University.
She said vaccinations are the key to a safe return.
"It's a modern miracle," she said of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Which is why I still don't understand why more people are not up to take the vaccine."
She said the variant is less likely to spread in schools if the adults in the community get vaccinated.
"There's no evidence to support that this vaccine alters DNA, fertility, your menstrual cycle. There is no microchip," said Dr. Madison.
That's why she said it is also so important to get your student vaccinated if they're 12 or older.
"Please try not to worry so much about the breakthrough cases. They are possible, but they are still very rare. And even if you do end up with a breakthrough case, your symptoms are typically very mild," said Madison.
What about if a student is too young to be eligible for shots? She said the risk lessens with each added layer of protection, such as masks, hand-washing, and classroom ventilation, the latter of which Nevada may soon be equipped to improve using federal funds.
"At one point the Biden administration actually was looking into putting funds aside specifically for ventilation," said Madison. "I know it was a question that was asked of the surgeon general recently, Vivek Murthy, and so we may see some resources coming down the pike at some point within the next few months, specifically to address some of these concerns around ventilation in some of these older buildings."
Madison said the American College of Pediatrics recommends getting kids tested if they're having any COVID-19 symptoms, have had a known exposure or have been in a large gathering.
In the meantime, Jara has continued to voice optimism.
"Get vaccinated, wear your mask, follow instructions so we are in school and our classroom with our kids," said Jara.
