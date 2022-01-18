LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District students and staff are returning in person on Wednesday, but there's not much guidance on how the new "test to stay" program will rollout.
CCSD released a statement that said the pause allowed employees to recuperate and gave nurses time to catch up on a backlog of COVID-19 calls. The statement also mentioned the extreme number of call-outs.
"CCSD initiated the five-day pause due to the extreme staffing shortages based on the high number of positive COVID-19 cases," they said.
Two principals told FOX5 there's not much guidance into how the test to stay program will be implemented.
An elementary school principal in Las Vegas who did not want to be named said "we haven't really received guidance." And it's unclear if the rapid tests will be given on each campus or designated sites.
But both principals agreed the five-day pause was very much needed.
Liberty High School Principal Derek Bellow said he's never seen this volume of employees out.
"We had gotten to the point about mid-week last week where we were upwards of 25 ... 30 faculty and staff members out either with COVID themselves. They had tested positive or they had been exposed to somebody or they were caring for somebody who was COVID positive," Bellow said.
He went on to say that's not including support staff like custodians, bus drivers and school nurses.
"This is my 26th year in the district. I’ve never seen a week like last week," Bellow said.
He said the pause was well received by his staff and people should know the district's nurses that are taking the COVID-19 hotline calls are doing much more than simply marking someone is sick.
"The nurses have to be up on when they can return, if they’ve been exposed but not tested positive. They have to know all those scenarios and then that’s not even including, you know, at Liberty, we have 3,300 students," Bellow said.
He credits his school nurse and all of the school nurses going above and beyond during this time.
“I really lean on our nurse at Liberty, Andrea Kenny, every single day, to let me know where we’re at staffing-wise, how many teachers are out, how many support staff employees are out," Bellow said.
He's not sure what to expect with the test to stay program.
"You see it on paper or PowerPoint, it looks great. But lets see what happens when it’s live real time on your campus," Bellow said.
He applauded district leadership for instituting a pause.
“I think this was a great time to stop, collect our breaths, so to speak," Bellow said.
The elementary school principal said the district needed to organize how they were going to staff the phone calls. She had staff and parents waiting upwards of five hours trying to get through.
She said attendance is her biggest concern. Last week, 30% of student attendance was down and staff was down by 20%. She said everybody is going through it and better organization is needed.
