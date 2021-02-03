LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District released a detailed, 200-plus-page plan on its proposed hybrid instruction model.
Starting March 1, CCSD students in Pre K-3rd grade will have the option to return to class two days a week while continuing distance education online.
CCSD previously hoped to transition to hybrid learning in January, but surging COVID-19 cases following the holiday season kept the Board of Trustees from voting on the measure.
READ THE FULL HYBRID LEARNING PLAN
