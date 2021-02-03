CCSD building exterior

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

 GAI PHANALASY

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District released a detailed, 200-plus-page plan on its proposed hybrid instruction model.

Starting March 1, CCSD students in Pre K-3rd grade will have the option to return to class two days a week while continuing distance education online.

CCSD previously hoped to transition to hybrid learning in January, but surging COVID-19 cases following the holiday season kept the Board of Trustees from voting on the measure.

READ THE FULL HYBRID LEARNING PLAN

Download PDF ccsd hybrid plan. feb. 2021

