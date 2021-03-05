LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The six-week spring high school football season kicked off at The Meadows School in northwest Las Vegas.
The Meadows is a private pre-k through 12th grade school that doesn’t fall under the Clark County School District. The players have been practicing with COVID-19 safety protocols for the past two months.
The Meadows varsity team played The Mater Academy East Campus for a scrimmage.
Kelly Garfield was the head referee for the game. Before the game Garfield and three other officials had to arrive dressed in their uniform instead of changing in the locker room. They went over the game plan out on the field.
“I’m excited for them, and I’m also excited for us. We enjoy getting out here as much as they do,” Garfield said.
FOX5 asked about the COVID-19 safety protocols they must abide by.
“We’re going to try and wipe the ball down as much as we can. Just keeping our distance you know we do have some electronic whistles so we’re not going to be blowing our whistles which could cause you know saliva to hit somebody,” Garfield said.
One official said there’s a back order for those whistles, he ordered his in July.
Garfield said officiating is like a brotherhood. Some are still not comfortable coming back just yet, but all of them have taken a financial hit.
“For a lot of these guys it’s our part time job too you know and some of them, fulltime jobs. So they’ve obviously take a huge hit financially because some referees do 4-5 sports. You know so it’s quite a bit of income for them,” Garfield said.
Officials are required to wear masks. If they have been vaccinated with both shots, the they’re exempt from testing.
Each player and coach from Meadows was allowed two family or friends in the stands.
Blake Collier, one of the three seniors on the team said he’s used to how different playing feels now.
“Every week we have a saliva pool spit test that we all have to do. We also have an armband test before each practice and every game and we also have these in our helmets (points out clear shield) so kind our masks,” Collier said.
Collier said he is not taking his return to the field lightly.
“I’m friends with many of those seniors who did not get to play basketball, football-any sport they want. So having this opportunity it’s not something you take for granted,” Collier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.