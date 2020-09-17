Gov. Sandoval visits CES

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval visited CES on Jan. 11, 2018.

 Las Vegas News Bureau

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval was named University of Nevada, Reno's next president Thursday afternoon.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted to appoint Sandoval as UNR's 17th president. Sandoval is the first Hispanic president of UNR. He will officially take the post on Oct. 5.

UNR will hold a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon on the appointment.

Sandoval, who is a UNR graduate, served as Nevada Governor for two terms from 2011-2019.

