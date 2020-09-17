LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval was named University of Nevada, Reno's next president Thursday afternoon.
The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted to appoint Sandoval as UNR's 17th president. Sandoval is the first Hispanic president of UNR. He will officially take the post on Oct. 5.
UNR will hold a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon on the appointment.
Sandoval, who is a UNR graduate, served as Nevada Governor for two terms from 2011-2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.