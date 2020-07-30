LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There’s growing concern about the impacts distance-learning will have on kids. However, this new educational norm is uncharted territory for parents.
Thankfully there are people here in the valley to help navigate the mental and emotional toll all the changes are taking on your family.
With industry-leading therapists and mental health specialists, IMpossible Behavioral Health Services is here to help families having a tough time coping with the new normal.
"I know everybody is going to be stressed right now with online learning, trying to adapt," said COO of IMpossible, Terrell Drake. "We’re an extension to help with that transition for however long its needed."
IMpossible isn’t just helping kids academically. Marlene Drake, CEO of IMpossible believes in addressing emotional issues kids may be facing.
"We try to give them that experience and teach them that the only thing that’s constant is change," said M. Drake. "We work on reflective thinking. Consistent, persistent thinking that makes sense."
Using cutting-edge technology to help teach students how to navigate the 2020 emotional roller coaster, combined with compassion and patience, the staff at IMpossible is dedicated to making sure children stay on the right track.
The company also offers services for adults, however they do not attend classes or cross paths with children.
IMpossible also works with families who may be struggling financially.
"If (your) kids need help, bring them in," said M. Drake. "Let’s find out what’s going on. We’ll work on that other stuff later."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.