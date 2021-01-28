LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new flight academy is available for students at Faith Lutheran.
The "Oder Flight Academy" launched during the 2020-2021 school year. Students taking part in the course are learning what it takes to fly a plane along with aviation instruments and weather patterns. The school is equipped with 10 F-A-A approved flight simulators where students can earn up to 5 flight hours before finishing the course.
Hayden Levine’s a senior at Faith Lutheran and described a normal day in the classroom.
“Normally, we come in and we have about half an hour of ground training. We go through a pilot Handbook, and we've been studying that since about August, and then for the last half of the class we normally fly,” Levine said.
