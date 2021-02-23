LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the return to school for some Clark County School District students, the CCSD Parents Facebook group put Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in the hot seat for a Q&A session.
Hybrid learning is set to kick off on March 1 and parents and students still have a lot of questions. Questions ranged from what the 2021-2022 school year will look like to school athletics and everything in between.
Will hybrid learning be a prerequisite to full-time learning in person?
“Those who have been in face-to-face instruction for 20 days can now go into a more 5 days a week full-time with restrictions lifted,” Jara said.
Will school sports be coming back anytime soon?
"If we offer sports -- I want to make this very clear -- the performing arts and some of the other extracurricular activities have to go hand-in-hand," Jara said. "It's not just athletics. Some of the theater and other activities we have at our schools."
Can cohorts be changed?
“Yes, absolutely, that’s something they would need to communicate with their building principals and school administration to change their cohort or go back to distance education," Jara said.
Summer school plans?
“One of the recommendations for the stimulus money that’s coming eventually is that there is some sort of accelerated mechanism for children, whether it’s summer school or extended year, whatever we want to call it, we are in early conversations about that,” Jara said.
What will school look like by August?
“I’m hoping we can have some type of face-to-face instruction come August. Depending on what the numbers are and the guidelines. What seen the governor announce is that we may see five days a week,” Jara said.
How is the school district utilizing funding?
“The money that's coming in from the federal government now that's coming this way, we're going to buy, part of our plan is to buy instructional materials, that haven't been purchased in a decade,” said Jara.
What is the plan for graduating seniors?
"We didn’t have any venues... now we do, there's potential for opportunities to where we are looking now to obviously have an increase and graduation class size that we can celebrate...," Jara said. "We have to find ways to celebrate their accomplishment and everything they’ve done."
