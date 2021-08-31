LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local support staff union is demanding to bargain with Clark County School District over a proposed mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.
The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) announced on its Twitter page that it wants to bargain that all pay and benefits remain in place as part of any approved COVID-19 testing or vaccination policy. The CCSD Board of Trustees is set to discuss a possible mandatory vaccine policy during a Sept. 1 special meeting.
Update: ESEA has demanded to bargain with CCSD over the implementation of any testing and/or mandatory vaccination proposal, which includes demanding that all pay and benefits remain in place as part of any approved testing and/or vaccination policy. 1/4— ESEA (@ESEA_NV) August 31, 2021
"Entering our second full school year facing the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific evidence shows us that COVID-19 vaccines, combined with other safety measures, such as stringent testing, are the most powerful weapon we have against the pandemic," the union said in a statement. "Along with vaccinations, such testing accommodations for those who are unable to be vaccinated are appropriate, responsible, and necessary to ensure our schools can remain open and our students remain safe."
The Nevada State Education Association (NSEA), which represents teachers and education support staff, retweeted the statement from ESEA. Part of the statement from ESEA matches a statement provided by NSEA when the CCSD special meeting was first reported.
The board will consider a mandatory vaccination policy during Wednesday's meeting, which is set to start at 5 p.m.
