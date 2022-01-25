LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — In Clark County, more than 320,000 children attend school on behalf of one massive school district.
Now, education leaders are debating a new citizen initiative that would allow local governments the chance to break away from Clark County School District and create their own smaller districts.
If the new citizen initiative gains roughly 140,000 signatures, it could go before lawmakers next year, or to voters in a subsequent election.
The effort by political action committee Community Schools Initiative, spearheaded by Henderson Councilman Dan Stewart, would make it so local governments could opt out of county-wide school districts.
Stewart, who declined an interview this week, filed the initiative petition this month to begin gathering signatures.
An education leader in Moapa Valley said he and many others in the rural area intend to jump into action to help gather signatures as soon as language is laid out by the backers on how to best accomplish this.
He said with a district as large as CCSD, schools have different needs, and he said it creates inefficiencies.
"[CCSD district leaders] are trying to figure out one solution for everybody, well sometimes that just doesn't work,” said Lindsey Dalley, member of the Moapa Valley Education Advisory. “So an example of that is this most recent pause, the pause was because of staffing issues, and I get that. ... I don't know of any of our schools, yes they were short-staffed, but we didn't need to pause. Yet, we paused."
The new districts would be smaller and directed by their own boards, while retaining state funding and continuing the existing staff contracts.
One teacher and education leader we spoke to said she doesn't think this would give people the power that supporters think it would give them. She said she worries this will create even more bureaucracy, something she believes could lead to inequity in education.
“You see all the drama that we have on the school board? You can amplify that by however many districts we have,” said Vicki Kreidel, elementary teacher and president of teachers union NEA of Southern Nevada. “How are we gonna guarantee that every single district is adequately funding? Like if they choose, for example, to put it all into salaries for upper-level administration, and less money to schools, then there's gonna be less money that funnels down to the actual students."
Community Schools Initiative would need signatures from one-fourth of registered voters in each of Nevada’s four congressional districts in order to get their proposal in front
