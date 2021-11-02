LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Durango High School JROTC transitioned from Air Force to Space Force.
The group becomes one of 10 Air Force JROTC programs in the country to convert their affiliation to Space Force.
The Durango JROTC held a ceremony on Tuesday marking the symbolic closing of the Air Force chapter, and beginning the Space Force chapter. The cadets were all given new, Space Force pins for their uniforms.
"This is a great opportunity for them to just be a part of something new," said Jason Kimbel, the Senior Aerospace Science Director at Durango High School. "We'll see a lot more opportunities to do math and science programs all tied into space, which will them give them opportunities when they graduate whether they stay in the military or they go onto other jobs."
Kimbel says JROTC recruitment has been down across the nation since the pandemic. He's hoping the Space Force will bring those numbers up.
