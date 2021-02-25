LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of protestors from several local groups are rallying to pressure the Clark County School District to reopen schools to all students after months-long closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The groups assembling on Thursday afternoon outside Las Vegas Academy include Power to Parent, Back by August and Let Them Play. Several attendees held anti-suicide signs.
One attendee's sign criticized the state's decision to reopen bars, while schools remain in remote or hybrid learning format.
The board of school trustees is scheduled to meet in person and discuss reopening plans for all grades at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The meeting will be livestreamed on FOX5's Facebook page.
