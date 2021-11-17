LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A deeply divided Clark County School District Board of Trustees is preparing to tackle some hot-button topics following the firing of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Jara made demands for $2.7 million.
On Thursday, the board will be voting on whether to bring an investigator in for his claims the board created a hostile work environment.
Sign up before 2 p.m. on Nov 18 to be heard. Call 702-799-1072 to get your name on the list. You can also show up in person, or email public comment to boardmtgccomments@nv.ccsd.net.
