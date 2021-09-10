LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A week after shots were fired during a fight after a football game at Desert Oasis High School, the school is implementing new safety protocols for varsity football games going forward.
Starting with the school's home game this Friday night against Bonanza High, all home games will begin at 5:30 p.m., instead of the previously scheduled 7:00 p.m. All attendees must purchase a ticket prior to entering the stadium, using an online system.
To ensure safety, all students attending from either Desert Oasis or a visiting school must present a student ID. Desert Oasis students will enter and sit on the "home" side while visiting team students will enter and site on the "visitor" side. DOHS students must also have a parent in attendance with them for all games moving forward.
The school also said bags and backpacks are banned from home games. Entry to events may be delayed due to security protocols and additional law enforcement and administration will be present at all games.
The protocols come after shots were fired Sept. 3 after a Desert Oasis-Sierra Vista game. According to police, a fight took place in the parking lot after the game and someone fired several rounds into the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.