LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- College of Southern Nevada's Mariachi Plata took the top prize at the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza national competition in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend.
The event is considered the "Super Bowl of mariachi competitions," CSN reps said. The band began competing in 2019.
“I am so proud of our Mariachi Plata, which we started in my first year at CSN,” said CSN President Federico Zaragoza in a written media statement. “Las Vegas has a large and talented Hispanic and Mexican community and mariachi speaks to who we are as a Mexican community."
The band is made of students from the school's mariachi courses. Vocalist Jose Mejia also took third in an individual competition.
Mariachi Plata will be joined at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, by mariachi from Del Sol Academy of The Performing Arts, Las Vegas High School, and KO Knudson Middle School for a concert also featuring CSN Ballet Folklorico. Tickets may be purchased online at www.csn.edu/pac.
