LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The omicron surge exacerbated an already severe staff shortage at Clark County School District, directly impacting students. Could the National Guard help?
New Mexico recently became the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers.
Might that ever happen in Clark County? It's something a CCSD trustee said she might like to see. It's also something the district has already looked into, particularly for bus drivers.
"There's a severe shortage of teachers and staff," said Trustee Katie Williams of District B with the CCSD Board of Trustees. "The last thing we want to do is shut schools down."
CCSD currently has about 4,000 substitute teachers in its pool. But amid omicron-fueled staff shortages, they're in dire need of more.
Williams, a combat veteran who served in the Nevada Army National Guard for 15 years, said she'd like the state to consider following in New Mexico's footsteps.
"People think that we're gonna roll in with AR-15s, when truly, we'd come in there with polos and khakis," said Williams. "The National Guard itself is to help community members whenever they can."
She said a plus is that they are trustworthy individuals.
"National Guard members, they go through background checks, they go through federal background checks, most of them have secret security clearances, which means they've never committed a crime, or if they've had, it's traffic ticket or whatever, you know? So yeah, they're trusted individuals," said Williams.
Last year, Massachusetts mobilized its National Guard to drive school buses. This is something CCSD also asked of state officials at the start of this school year. However, they were denied.
In a rejection letter sent to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels, who oversees the county’s emergency management office, Nevada's Emergency Management Chief Dave Fogerson said, "While the guard may have personnel able to drive large vehicles, the risk versus benefit of having them with such precious cargo as our state’s children on busy highways could not be mitigated in a short period of time to make them an effective force."
"People think that the Guard is a never ending resource. There really is only about 3,000 people statewide," said Jon Bakkedahl, who serves as the deputy administrator at the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. "The National Guard does have people that drive large vehicles, but they usually don't drive them in a city, so, there's concerns about safety."
He also said there simply aren't enough people in the guard in Nevada to help out as bus drivers.
"The guard is a good resource that the state of Nevada has used for many options, and sometimes, it becomes the first option in some cases, and it shouldn't be," said Bakkedahl.
He pointed out that members of the guard have their hands full right now with COVID-19 testing contracts, deployments and other calls to duty.
"They are already assisting in many COVID operations across the state," said Bakkedahl.
Even though Bakkedahl said he has yet to receive a request from the county for guard troops to serve as substitute teachers, he said if that request does come in, it more than likely will not be approved for funding by the federal government.
"For COVID [public assistance], it has to be testing or vaccine related, for immediate safety for a COVID situation," said Bakkedahl.
After all, insufficient funding was one reason why the state office said they could not provide troops as bus drivers. In the letter to Samuels, Fogerson said for just 50 soldiers for just 30 days, they "estimate that this request will cost $500,000."
He added, "With it not meeting the COVID public assistance funding outline from FEMA, DEM does not have a funding stream for the project."
However, Bakkedahl said local governments can pay for it themselves, if they so choose. Still, it would be pricey.
"We can activate them under our statutes and our regulations, however, someone has to pay for it. And it could be Cark County, or it could be the state of Nevada, but it is not the federal government," said Bakkedahl.
In the rejection letter, Fogerson with the state office sent Samuels some alternative options to consider, such as contractors and seasonal workforces hired by the Nevada Department of Transportation.
If you're interested in working for CCSD, the district is hiring. To learn how to apply to be a bus driver, click here. To learn how to apply to be a substitute teacher, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.