LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Do you want people to know if your child is vaccinated? How about their teachers or their school? Some parents are not happy a biology teacher is asking their children that question as part of an extra credit assignment.
The Coronado High School teacher asked students to write a paragraph with “an explanation of why you will or will not receive your COVID-19 vaccine now that it has become available to you.”
Katie and David Bindrup are estate attorneys, who said they're constantly making sure their clients’ rights and privacy are protected. Their daughter, a freshman at Coronado, was asked by her biology teacher to write an essay which they maintain is a "clear violation" of her privacy.
“I think it crosses the line when you ask a child, someone who is under the age of 18 to report on that,” Katie Bindrup said.
“All this information was behind closed doors and if our daughter wasn’t vocal as she is, she may have divulged important personal information,” David Bindrup said.
Shocked, the parents emailed the teacher asking if she could modify the assignment to allow their daughter to simply report on the biology, the pros and cons of the vaccine, not their daughter’s personal preference or plans to take it.
“I just got an abrupt note back saying that wasn’t the point of the assignment,” Katie Bindrup said.
The attorneys say a teacher asking students to complete an assignment on their personal health is due to the educator’s lack of education about privacy laws.
“I don’t think it’s the teacher’s fault, it obviously is the administration,” David Bindrup said.
Though they do not agree with the assignment, these parents say it has turned into a learning opportunity teaching their daughter a different type of lesson.
“It actually was good in some ways because it gave me the opportunity to talk to her… she has the right to keep some information private, that there are laws that are set up to protect that information,” Katie Bindrup said.
CCSD has not yet responded to a late-afternoon request for more information.
