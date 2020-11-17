LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coral Academy welcomed a portion of students back for in-person learning in October.
Separate from Clark County School District that put a hold on hybrid learning for now, Coral Academy showed how in-person learning is working for the 250 students back on its Nellis Air Force Base campus.
“So far [the] in-person learning transition has been smooth," Principal Jon Yutuc said. "Parents, students and teachers are happy being back. We’ve got a comprehensive list of guidelines that maintain health and safety along with the social and emotional wellbeing of students and staff."
The Nellis Air Force Base campus is accepting applications for various grade levels.
Coral Academy has six campuses across Las Vegas also accepting enrollment for next year. More information on Coral Academy can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.