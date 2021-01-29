LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More Las Vegas Valley schools are opening their doors to students.
Coral Academy is welcoming back kids to two of its campuses: Windmill and Sandy Ridge. They will start will start a full-blended learning model, with limited in-person instruction, next Monday.
These campuses will add grade levels starting Feb. 1:
- Tamarus campus will add one more grade level (K-2)
- Eastgate campus will add three more grade levels (K-4)
- Centennial campus will add three more grade levels starting Feb. 1 (K-5) and will start full blended learning starting Feb. 22 (K-8)
- Nellis campus will add two more grade levels (K-3)
