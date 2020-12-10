LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Connecting Kids and Cox will temporarily provide double the speed of internet service for distance learning, the groups announced Thursday.
The increased speed of 50 mbps will go into effect Friday, Dec. 11 and will be available through June 30, 2021 for participants in the Connect2Compete program, offered through Connecting Kids and Cox. The program offers internet for low-income families to help tackle distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Connect2Compete was created to augment the classroom and it has now transformed to power the entire classroom for many students,” Cox Las Vegas vice president Michael Bolognini said in a statement. “With virtual learning continuing into the coming months, Connect2Compete provides a critical connection for thousands of local children learning remotely during this pandemic.”
Connecting Kids partnered with the Clark County School District in August to connect qualifying families with subsidized internet for distance learning. Families with at least one K-12 student at home participating in government subsidy programs can sign up for the service through the Family Support Center.
“Cox has been instrumental in working with [CCSD] to ensure students get affordable access to quality internet service,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “The added speed is an important commitment to our students' success, providing families additional peace of mind to complete schoolwork, connect during virtual learning and communicate with teachers.”
Since Aug. 10, the Family Support Center has connected 17,848 families to the internet, with many through the Connect2Compete program, officials said.
