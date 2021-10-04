LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Congressman Steven Horsford on Monday announced that his office secured $8 million for programs at UNLV.
“I was born and raised on the Historic Westside of Las Vegas, and I’m especially excited to see $3.1 million awarded to UNLV researchers who will work with Nevada Partners and West Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood to improve maternal-child health and nutrition," Horsford said in part.
"Overall, this funding will lift up students and families and build a brighter future for the valley.”
UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement to media the university was grateful for the grants.
The grants include:
- $4,345,344 for the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP Partnership) to help low-income students prepare for post-secondary education. Funding from this award will allow the GEAR UP partnership to serve students at Brinley, Garside, Gibson, West Prep, Fremont, Mack, and Orr middle schools in Clark County.
- $3,100,000 for UNLV public health researchers to work with Nevada Partners and West Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood on a project to integrate maternal-child health and nutrition interventions.
- $277,373 for the Central Clark County Talent Search Project (CCCTS), which will serve five schools in high-poverty areas. CCCTS will help students complete rigorous coursework, graduate from high school, enroll in postsecondary education, and earn a postsecondary degree. The five schools in this program are Bonanza High School, Legacy High School, Findlay Middle School, Garside Middle School, and West Secondary Prep.
- $299,998 for the UNLV AANAPISI STEM and Health Sciences Project, which will help low-income and AANAPI (Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander) students earn STEM or health sciences degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.