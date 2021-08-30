LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada kicked off its 50th school year on Monday.
CSN students were treated to a DJ and barbecue at the student union on their first day back.
The college is offering all services in person this year. According to school officials, students were eager to come back to campus.
"I think our enrollment says it all. Our in-person classes are filling up. And so for those students that the online environment wasn't right for them, we have options now for them to come in-person," said Clarissa Cota, vice president and provost of the North Las Vegas campus.
Students who are currently not vaccinated must wear a mask while on campus. After approval from the Nevada Board of Health, all CSN students will be required to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 1 to enroll in the fall semester.
CSN opened back in 1971. At that time, students and staff created a time capsule. On Sep. 7, the school will dig up the time capsule to commemorate its 50th anniversary.
