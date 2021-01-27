LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Younger Clark County School District students may return to the classroom soon.
A spokesperson with the Clark County Education Association confirmed that the union and CCSD are targeting March 1 as a return to class for pre-K to 3rd grade students.
In December, CCSD and CCEA reached on agreement for a plan for younger students to return to the classroom. CCSD said the intent of the agreement was to "attempt to eliminate, or at least minimize, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social-emotional and physical well-being of CCSD students."
“This agreement with the Clark County Education Association lays the groundwork for reopening our schools to potential face-to-face instruction in the new year,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “This pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional and educational needs of our children and it is time for us as a community to rally around this opportunity to return our students and educators to the classroom.”
According to CCSD, the MOA includes safety protocols and standards based on guidance from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and the CDC including:
- Daily symptom screening
- Monthly COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 contact tracing
- Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees
- Strict and thorough classroom and building sanitation
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.