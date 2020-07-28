LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local teachers union called an effort to remove Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara a "cold, calculated" move by a board trustee.

Clark County Educator's Association released a memo Tuesday detailing the "back story" of Trustee Danielle Ford's call to remove Jara as superintendent. Last week, Ford drafted her own letter calling for a meeting to discuss Supt. Jara's conduct. That meeting is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

CCEA has continued to back up Supt. Jara, in the letter saying the effort for removal is "careless and reckless" and "being driven by a political agenda." CCEA said that Ford has wanted to gain majority support on CCSD's Board of Trustees before being elected President and bringing in her own supporters.

"Ford has taken every opportunity to criticize Dr. Jara since she took office," the letter reads. "She comes off as an ‘education populist’ criticizing everything wrong with CCSD and the Superintendent, and offers up ‘popular ideas’ but never brings anything concrete to finding solutions."

CCEA cites recent discussions on CCSD's reopening plan where Ford criticized the current model but didn't propose her own reopening plan.

"That’s what she does- spouts off criticism, lobs bombs, engages in sloganeering of popular ideas and in the end produces nothing. To the less informed, she hits nerves. To her 'peanut gallery following' she’s the only one taking on ‘the system i.e. Dr. Jara,'" the letter reads.

CCSD trustee issues public apology for racial remark Clark County School District trustee Danielle Ford issued a public apology on Friday after her comments during a school board meeting on Thursday sparked outrage in the community.

CCEA also brought up racial remarks made by Ford in 2019 in which she referred to "colored students" during a board meeting, saying that Ford "was given a pass for her racism."

CCEA compared Ford to former Trustee Kevin Child, who was banned from being on CCSD property in 2017 after alleged inappropriate behavior with CCSD staff.

School board trustee Kevin Child banned from CCSD property Clark County Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky has banned Trustee Kevin Child after repeatedly making "staff members feel uncomfortable."

CCEA claimed Ford "made an alliance" with the "white male faction" leading the administrators union. CCEA said that the union is generally not supportive of Supt. Jara and represents the "old guard" of CCSD.

Some of the allegations from Ford come from the most recent special legislative session. Assembly Bill 2 was proposed to use carryover dollars from individual schools and reallocate them to the district. While Assembly members said the bill was largely pushed by Supt. Jara, Supt. Jara denied any involvement.

"Governor Sisolak made it easy when he used Dr. Jara as a punching bag to deflect attention to his budget cuts and while a back door discussion was taking place on how to use those carryover dollars." CCEA wrote.

CCEA alleges that the Board of Trustees was aware of the proposal and didn't speak against it. CCEA also said that trustees did not lobby against some of the proposed budget cuts during the special session.

This was nothing but a cold calculated move to get rid of Dr. Jara once and for all and when Sisolak called Dr. Jara out, they struck," CCEA said.

Ford didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

